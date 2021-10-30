See the faces of the criminals jailed in Suffolk this week

A number of criminals have been jailed in Suffolk this week - Credit: Suffolk police

A prison absconder who was on the run for four months and a drug dealer found with £25,000 of cash in his car are among the criminals who were jailed in Suffolk this week.

Hollesley Bay absconder left prison to see gran - but was caught after four months

Jody Stones walked out of Hollesley Bay prison near Woodbridge in May - Credit: Archant/Suffolk Constabulary

Jody Stones walked out of the prison near Woodbridge on the evening of May 7 and went to see his terminally ill grandmother in hospital.

But the 37-year-old was arrested on September 14 on suspicion of other offences in Hertfordshire and returned to higher security conditions at Peterborough prison.

Stones appeared before Ipswich Crown Court to admit escaping lawful custody and receive added time on top of a nine-year stretch for burglary.

He was sentenced to another 10 months behind bars.

Pair attacked four college students - leaving one with punctured lung

Tyler Pearson (left) and Romario Robinson were jailed after attacking college students - Credit: Suffolk police

Tyler Pearson, 31, and 27-year-old Romario Robinson attacked a group of college students after one of them refused to give Pearson a beer.

The pair appeared before Ipswich Crown Court for sentence having previously pleaded guilty to assault charges on the day their trial was due to begin.

One of the victims suffered a punctured lung after the attack.

Pearson was jailed for a total of 27 months, while Robinson was handed a 21-month sentence.

Drug dealer found with £25,000 in cash in car

Drug dealer Valter Selimaj was pulled over in a Ford Focus in Newmarket in late September - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

was caught with about £25,000 in cash and 90 wraps of cocaine after being pulled over in a Ford Focus in Newmarket on the morning of September 27.

Ipswich Crown Court heard Selimaj gave police a false name and date of birth after being pulled over.

The 25-year-old, of no fixed address, appeared at the court on Tuesday to admit possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession of criminal property and driving without insurance.

Selimaj was jailed for three years and handed eight penalty points on his driving licence.