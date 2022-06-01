News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Man to pay out £1,200 for abandoning horse box in west Suffolk town

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:29 AM June 1, 2022
A man has been ordered to pay £805 after abandoning a large horse box in Newmarket 

A man has been ordered to pay about £1,200 after abandoning a large horse box in Newmarket

A Newmarket man has been ordered to pay more than £1,200 for abandoning a large horse box in a residential area of the town.

Harvey Johnsson, who failed to appear at his court hearing, was convicted in his absence and was ordered to pay £805 in cost, including specialist removal charges.

He will also pay a £440 fine and a £44 victim charge. 

In November 2021, a large blue Iveco horse transporter with a 1974 registration was reported as abandoned.

West Suffolk Council's enforcement team inspected the vehicle, which had broken windows, grass, weeds and detritus around it and was without an MOT.  

Johnsson was identified as the owner and was sent a seven-day removal warning notice.

He called the council and the action he needed to take was explained, but not taken.

On January 5 the council made arrangements for the vehicle’s removal. A specialist company was required due to its size and seized brakes.

A removal letter with a list of charges incurred was sent to Johnsson giving seven days to pay and claim the horsebox back.

This was unpaid and a Fixed Penalty Notice was issued on January 25. To date, no payment has been received.

Peter Steven, cabinet member for environment at West Suffolk Council, said: “Abandoning vehicles is a form of fly tipping.

"It is failure of our shared responsibility to look after our rubbish in public spaces.

"I am pleased that our action to enforce the law and protect amenity for our residents was successful.”

