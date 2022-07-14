News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Driver who lead police on 20-minute chase jailed

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:58 AM July 14, 2022
The driver of a Volkswagen led police on a 20-minute pursuit on the Norfolk and Suffolk border near Diss, before he was eventually caught on foot in a field - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A driver who led police on a 20-minute chase before abandoning his car and running off has been sentenced to 44 weeks in prison just 20 hours after he committed the offence.

The incident happened on the Norfolk and Suffolk border on Tuesday evening (July 12).

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle in Rickinghall and Hinderclay, near Diss but the driver failed to stop.

A 20-minute pursuit ensued and the driver eventually "tried his luck" on foot according to officers.

Officers caught up with the man a short distance away in a field.

After arresting him, Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team posted a photo on social media of the stationary Volkswagen with three police vehicles behind it.

