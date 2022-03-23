Pair charged with 44 offences between them after thefts from Suffolk farms

Two men have been charged in connection with a number of thefts from farms in east and south Suffolk - Credit: Archant

Two men have been charged in connection with a number of burglaries and theft offences from, predominantly, rural businesses and farms in south and east Suffolk.

The charges follow a series of crimes between September and December 2021 which involved mostly the theft of power tools, agricultural equipment and vehicles.

James Mitchell, aged 35, of Woodland Way in Ipswich, is charged with 21 offences; he is charged with nine counts of burglary, seven counts of theft and three count of attempted theft, and two counts of handling goods.

Luke Booth, aged 22 and from Earl Shilton in Leicestershire is charged with 23 offences; he is charged with nine counts of burglary, seven counts of theft and three count of attempted theft, two counts of handling goods, one count of dangerous driving and one count of failing to comply with an order to stop a moving vehicle.

Booth was first arrested in December 2021 and Mitchell in January 2022.

The pair were released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Both were re-arrested yesterday, Tuesday, March 22, and subsequently charged and remanded.

The pair were due to appear before Suffolk Magistrates' Court today, Wednesday, March 23.