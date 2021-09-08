Pair deny drugs charges and will face trial
- Credit: Archant
A man and woman have denied drugs charges and will face a trial before magistrates in November.
Marcus Mayhew, 32, and Shannon Jones, 21, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday for a short preliminary hearing.
Mayhew, who appeared via video link from Peterborough prison, pleaded not guilty to being concerned in the supply of amphetamine, and possessing cannabis on February 19 this year in Stowupland, near Stowmarket.
Jones, of Gainsborough Road, Stowmarket, also denied being concerned in the supply of amphetamine, possessing amphetamine and possessing cannabis also on February 19 in Stowupland.
Magistrates accepted jurisdiction for the case and both Mayhew and Jones opted for the case to be heard at Suffolk Magistrates' Court.
The pair, who were represented by solicitor Declan Gallagher, will appear for trial on November 1.
