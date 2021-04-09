News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Elections 2021: Suffolk police commissioner candidates published

Author Picture Icon

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 9:35 AM April 9, 2021   
Suffolk residents have been struggling to get to their designated polling station Picture: GREGG BRO

Suffolk voters will elect a police and crime commissioner in May 2021, after Covid-19 delayed the election from 2020 - Credit: Gregg Brown

The four candidates contesting this year's police and crime commissioner election for Suffolk have been unveiled.

Nominations closed at 4pm yesterday (Thursday) and have been published this morning, Friday April 9.

The candidates are:

Elizabeth Hughes (Labour)

Tim Passmore (Conservative)

You may also want to watch:

Andy Patmore (Green)

James Sandbach (Liberal Democrat)

Ballots being counted at Suffolk Police Headquarters for PCC elections Returning officer Stephen B

Candidates in the 2016 Suffolk police and crime commissioner elections being briefed - Credit: Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: Suffolk's worst 20 roads for speeding offences
  2. 2 Former Ipswich Town chairman Sheepshanks on American takeover, Evans' tenure and an 'exciting' future
  3. 3 Legend Drogba's message for Ipswich Town's new owners
  1. 4 Family's heartfelt tribute to 'devoted mother' of four who died in crash
  2. 5 Two keepers and Aussie striker head group of six youngsters leaving Town
  3. 6 Stuart Watson's Verdict: Takeover is intoxicating... This time it does feel different
  4. 7 From The Sun to talkSport - how the press reported on Town's US takeover
  5. 8 Mike Bacon: 'I'll ride the good ship 'optimism' if that's alright with you!'
  6. 9 Four-vehicle crash closes A14 petrol station for more than 15 hours
  7. 10 Giant Noah's Ark stuck on Ipswich Waterfront

Mr Passmore is defending the role for the Conservatives, having held the seat since its inception in 2012.

However, Ms Hughes and Mr Sandbach are familiar faces having stood for seats in general elections in Suffolk in previous years - including last time around in December 2019.

The PCC election takes place on Thursday, May 6 this year, with the results being counted on Saturday, May 8 and declared from Lowestoft the same day.

The polls were meant to take place in 2020 under the usual four-year election cycle.

However. the Covid-19 pandemic meant that had to be postponed until this year.

PCCs are elected representatives in England and Wales who hold their area's constabulary to account, set precept levels and ensure their area's police force is run effectively and in a manner transparent to the public it serves.

Local Election
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Marcus Evans has sold Ipswich Town to a group of American investors

Football

Ipswich Town takeover: Marcus Evans sells club to American investors for...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Police joined forces with partner agencies for the operation

Delays possible as police escort 44-tonne vehicles through Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Red kite with McDonald's cup in talons

Gallery

Red kite spotted collecting rubbish in Suffolk

Amy Peckham-Driver

Author Picture Icon
Brett Johnson and Mike O'Leary have given their first press conference since taking over at Ipswich Town

Live

Key points as Brett Johnson and Mike O'Leary give first press conference...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon