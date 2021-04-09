Elections 2021: Suffolk police commissioner candidates published

Published: 9:35 AM April 9, 2021

Suffolk voters will elect a police and crime commissioner in May 2021, after Covid-19 delayed the election from 2020 - Credit: Gregg Brown

The four candidates contesting this year's police and crime commissioner election for Suffolk have been unveiled.

Nominations closed at 4pm yesterday (Thursday) and have been published this morning, Friday April 9.

The candidates are:

Elizabeth Hughes (Labour)

Tim Passmore (Conservative)

You may also want to watch:

Andy Patmore (Green)

James Sandbach (Liberal Democrat)

Candidates in the 2016 Suffolk police and crime commissioner elections being briefed - Credit: Archant

Mr Passmore is defending the role for the Conservatives, having held the seat since its inception in 2012.

However, Ms Hughes and Mr Sandbach are familiar faces having stood for seats in general elections in Suffolk in previous years - including last time around in December 2019.

The PCC election takes place on Thursday, May 6 this year, with the results being counted on Saturday, May 8 and declared from Lowestoft the same day.

The polls were meant to take place in 2020 under the usual four-year election cycle.

However. the Covid-19 pandemic meant that had to be postponed until this year.

PCCs are elected representatives in England and Wales who hold their area's constabulary to account, set precept levels and ensure their area's police force is run effectively and in a manner transparent to the public it serves.