Tackling violence against women and girls is a 'top priority', says PCC

Published: 7:00 PM September 29, 2021

Suffolk's police and crime commissioner said violence against women and girls is "a societal issue" and everyone must play their part in improving safety on the streets of the county.

Tim Passmore said violence against women and girls (VAWG) will not be solved by police alone and highlighted the importance of funding.

Mr Passmore's comments come after Superintendent Kerry Cutler highlighted the importance of partnership working in tackling VAWG.

A report, commissioned by Essex MP and home secretary Priti Patel in the wake of the Sarah Everard murder in March, was published this month and found that "fundamental cross-system change" was urgently needed "to tackle an epidemic of violence against women and girls".

Everard's killer, police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, is expected to be sentenced tomorrow.

The Old Bailey heard on Wednesday how it is believed Couzens used his warrant card to detain Ms Everard "by fraud" before handcuffing her in a "false arrest" after "hunting" for a lone female victim.

The murder of Ms Everard led to a national outrage and anger, with several vigils held across the country.

Mr Passmore said VAWG is a "top priority" in the county's police and crime plan.

“All violence against women and girls is taken very seriously and I hope this will encourage victims to come forward and report to the police," he said.

“This is a societal issue, not one that policing alone will solve. We must also do all we can to improve safety on our streets, I know the taxi marshals and town pastors, funded by my office, play an important role here.

"It is a top priority in our police and crime plan and will remain so."

Mr Passmore said people have a responsibility to "set a good example" to youngsters.

“It is crucially important that victims of violence have the support they need to recover, regardless of whether they report to the police, and I allocate significant funding to provide this support," he added.

"From a prevention perspective, funding to support perpetrators change their behaviour is also proving to have very positive results.

“We also all have a responsibility to ensure we set a good example to our young people and always call out bad behaviour when we see it.”