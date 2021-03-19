How police intend to spend £3.8m in extra taxpayer funding

Published: 5:30 AM March 19, 2021

Suffolk's police and crime commissioner has laid out plans for how an extra £3.8million in taxpayers' money will be spent over the next year.

At the end of January, Tim Passmore's proposal to increase the constabulary's share of council tax was approved by the county's police and crime panel.

He said increasing the tax precept by 6.71% – a few pence short of the government's mandated maximum – would enable the force to deliver a balanced budget for existing commitments and gain additional funding of £2.7m.

About two thirds of total funding currently comes directly from government grants, with the rest generated from the council tax precept.

The force is already expected to gain another 53 officers – two based at the Eastern Region Specialist Operation Unit and 11 working jointly with Norfolk Constabulary – in the second phase of the national Operation Uplift drive.

The extra cash will be used to recruit a further 25 police officers and 26 police staff.

Baseline funding of £187,000 will pay for five staff investigators to conduct lower level support enquiries around serious and complex investigations of vulnerability-based crime.

A further £534,000 will enhance neighbourhood partnership teams with two problem solving PCs in the east and west, three more countywide sergeants, one dedicated hate crime PC and three constables with a remit for children and young people.

Meanwhile, £418,000 will fund five detectives, a detective sergeant and two staff to investigate serious and organised crime.

Seven new officers will form a new highly visible Kestrel team to target known offenders across the west of the county, while six new digital support officers will increase capacity to deal with complex investigations.

A quarter of a million will be used to improving contact to the control room, including via the 101 non-emergency service and digital channels, while another £236,000 will help modernise training and professional development of student officers.

A sustainability officer will be hired to focus on reduce the constabulary’s carbon footprint and business costs, while an income generation officer will be tasked with exploiting opportunities to mitigate ongoing financial challenges.

The remainder will pay for four victim and witness care officers, the continuation of funding for two high intensity liaison officers to provide support for residents suffering mental ill-health, and a staff post post to focus on business crime.