News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Pensioner denies theft of vehicles and fraud charges

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 7:30 AM January 7, 2022
Ipswich Magistrates Court on Elm Street

Ronald Bailey appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Thursday - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

A Suffolk mechanic has denied a string of charges including theft of four vehicles and fraud over repair work allegedly not carried out. 

Ronald Bailey, 70, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Thursday to face a total of 13 charges alleged to have taken place between February 2017 and December 2019. 

Bailey, of Cranley Green Road, Redlingfield, near Eye, pleaded not guilty to four counts of theft of a motor vehicle and nine offences of fraud by false representation. 

Stephen Munton, prosecuting, told magistrates the alleged offending related to vehicles taken and disposed of without authority of the owners and money taken for repair work purported to be undertaken. 

Mr Munton said he did not feel the case was suitable for summary trial. 

Magistrates agreed and sent the case to the crown court, granting Bailey unconditional bail. 

He will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on February 3 for a plea and trial preparation hearing. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man found dead in Claydon woodland confirmed to be Mason Seymour
  2. 2 Former Town striker forced to retire due to injury
  3. 3 People power brings Two Magpies to Woodbridge
  1. 4 Will Ipswich sign Bonne and Walton? McKenna gives loanee latest
  2. 5 Police describe drug dealing as pub has drinks licence removed
  3. 6 Plans for Suffolk's last middle schools to close due to dwindling numbers
  4. 7 Four car windows smashed and money taken in two Suffolk towns
  5. 8 'It's been incredibly rewarding': Owners call time at award-winning hotel and restaurant
  6. 9 Man accused of murdering wife has charge dropped
  7. 10 Growing concern over Covid cases in over 60s in Suffolk
Suffolk Magistrates Court
Eye News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Town manager Paul Cook looks on as the game heads towards full-time.

Football

Cook on Town sacking, deserving time and why he should have left in summer

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
A flock of sheep were chased by a dog onto train tracks where 14 of them died

Farming

14 sheep killed on railway line after being chased on to tracks by dog

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town goalkeeper Christian Walton during the Sky Bet League One match at Portman Road, Ipswic

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Town working on permanent Walton deal as potential loan recall looms

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The man was attacked in Mount Road in Bury St Edmunds

Suffolk Live News

Man slashed in the face while jogging in Bury St Edmunds

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon