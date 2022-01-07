Pensioner denies theft of vehicles and fraud charges

A Suffolk mechanic has denied a string of charges including theft of four vehicles and fraud over repair work allegedly not carried out.

Ronald Bailey, 70, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Thursday to face a total of 13 charges alleged to have taken place between February 2017 and December 2019.

Bailey, of Cranley Green Road, Redlingfield, near Eye, pleaded not guilty to four counts of theft of a motor vehicle and nine offences of fraud by false representation.

Stephen Munton, prosecuting, told magistrates the alleged offending related to vehicles taken and disposed of without authority of the owners and money taken for repair work purported to be undertaken.

Mr Munton said he did not feel the case was suitable for summary trial.

Magistrates agreed and sent the case to the crown court, granting Bailey unconditional bail.

He will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on February 3 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.