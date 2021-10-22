Views sought to shape Suffolk's police and crime plan

Published: 5:12 PM October 22, 2021

People are being asked for their views on policing priorities in Suffolk for the next three years.

Tim Passmore, Suffolk's police and crime commissioner, is inviting residents and businesses in the county to have their say and help shape the direction of policing from 2022 to 2025.

The police and crime plan plan, which is now out for consultation in draft form, is structured into four objectives which focus on an effective police force, supporting victims, community engagement and enhancing community safety.

Views in relation to those objectives are being sought and people also have an opportunity to make general observations about the areas covered by the plan.

Mr Passmore said all views and comments of respondents will be considered.

“As police and crime commissioner, I am the link between local people and the police, and it is really important to me that everyone has the opportunity to be part of the direction I am setting for policing in Suffolk if they wish to do so," he said.

“My aim is, and always has been, to make Suffolk a safer place in which to live, work, travel and invest.

"The survey is an opportunity for residents to express their views on the draft plan and I can assure everyone who takes part in the survey, all their views and comments will be considered.”

The role of the police and crime commissioner is to ensure the chief constable is publicly accountable and is supported to resource the delivery of the service and tackle, and prevent, crime and disorder.

Suffolk Constabulary polices an estimated population of 761,264 people with 1,243.4 fulltime equivalent police officer posts, 897.6 police staff, 118 special constables and 155 police support volunteers.

In addition, the force funds 32.8 full-time equivalent police officers based in regional secondments.

The Suffolk police and crime plan is now out for consultation - Credit: Archant

The police and crime plan survey is available now on the PCC website, and will run until 9am on Monday, November 22.

Following the consultation, the plan will be updated and presented to the police and crime panel in January for the consideration of members before being adopted by March 31, 2022.