News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man arrested after protestors gather at council leader's home

Author Picture Icon

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 4:26 PM December 31, 2020   
North Street car park, Sudbury. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The demonstration was held over proposed changes to short term parking in Babergh - Credit: Archant

Police have confirmed a man has been arrested in connection with a demonstration over parking changes planned for Babergh which saw a group of vehicles gather at council leader John Ward's home on Wednesday.

Officers were called to Mr Ward's Boxford home after reports that around 12 vehicles had gathered there, honking horns and attempting to find Mr Ward who was not at home at the time.

On Thursday, Suffolk Constabulary confirmed that a man in his 50s had been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and was released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Mr Ward's daughter, Eleanor, who was at home on her own when the group arrived supplied a list of vehicle registration numbers to officers, while mobile phone footage taken by neighbours has also been collected by investigating officers.

Babergh District Council leader John Ward described Nick Ridley as 'one of Suffolk's finest sons'. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Vehicles gathered at Babergh council leader John Ward's home - Credit: Archant

The demonstration was over planned changes to Babergh District Council's short-term parking arrangements which will see most of its car parks reduce free parking from three hours to 30 minutes from July 2021.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting crime reference number 37/75184/20.

Babergh District Council
Hadleigh News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Mapped: Latest neighbourhood data shows Suffolk coronavirus hotspots

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon

Football

Sheffield Wednesday appoint ex-Town defender as caretaker boss after...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon

Hospitals' intensive care units 'full' amid soaring Covid patients

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon

Babergh District Council

Closed pub could be demolished with home built in its place

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon