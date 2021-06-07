Three arrested after teenager stabbed twice in Newmarket

Published: 4:33 PM June 7, 2021

Three people have been arrested following the Newmarket stabbing - Credit: Archant

Three people – including two boys – have been arrested after a teenager was stabbed in Newmarket.

Their arrests come after a 19-year-old was stabbed twice in the back in Mill Hill in the early hours of Friday morning.

He was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a stable condition.

A knife, believed to have been used in the attack, was recovered from the scene.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed a 17-year-old boy from Bury St Edmunds was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of assault. He has been bailed and is due to return to police on July 1.

Two further people from Bury St Edmunds, a 20-year-old man and another 17-year-old boy, were arrested on suspicion of assault on Monday.

The spokesman said they are both due to be questioned at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre.