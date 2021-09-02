Almost 2,000 drivers caught speeding in Suffolk during two week period

Published: 1:01 PM September 2, 2021

Almost 2,000 people were caught speeding on Suffolk roads during a two-week speed awareness campaign - Credit: Archant

More than 1,900 motorists, including a bus, were caught speeding in Suffolk during a two-week long enforcement campaign.

During this year’s campaign, held between Monday, July 26 and Sunday, August 8, a total of 1,924 motorists were caught speeding - 1,832 of which were caught by fixed/mobile cameras while the remainder were caught by police officers on patrol.

The stats show that on average around 137 drivers were caught speeding every day on Suffolk's roads during the two week period.

Of those caught speeding, 1,844 were cars, 58 were vans, 18 were lorries, three were motorcycles, and one was a bus.

Police spent the duration of the campaign highlighting and informing drivers of the risks of speeding and the consequences that driving above the limit can have.

What were the number of offences and the speed limits exceeded?

30MPH - 881

40MPH - 288

50MPH - 524

60MPH - 99

70MPH - 132

The worst roads in Suffolk for speeding were also revealed by police earlier this year with the A12 shown to be the most dangerous.

The number of people caught speeding was almost 2,000 - Credit: Suffolk Police

Chief Inspector Jon Chapman, Head of the Joint Roads and Armed Policing Team, said: "The number of speeding offences detected as part of this year’s campaign is extremely disappointing to see.

"As we continue to reiterate speed is one of the four biggest dangers whilst driving alongside not wearing a seatbelt, drink driving or using a mobile phone.

"Although we know that these offenders are only a minority of the drivers, we see on our road every day, it is the sad truth that the difference between a few miles per hour can be the difference between life and death.

Inspector Jon Chapman. Photo: Steve Adams - Credit: Steve Adams

"Speed limits are in place for a reason – the limit is set at the maximum safe speed to travel on a particular stretch of road."

Police have previously spoken about their concerns over the number of fatal crashes on the roads in Suffolk this year, which has already surpassed the total of 2020 and are encouraging people to take more care when behind the wheel.