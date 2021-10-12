News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

A14 disqualified driver with no insurance stopped by police

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:43 AM October 12, 2021    Updated: 12:27 PM October 12, 2021
Suffolk police officer

A 35-year-old man has been charged for driving while disqualified and uninsured - Credit: Archant

A man has been charged with driving while disqualified and without insurance, after police stopped a car on the A14.

On Friday October 8, Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) stopped a car on the A14 westbound at Rowley Mile as it was registered to a woman but being driven by a man.

Officers arrested the driver and took him to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning. 

Darren Earl, 35, of Nun's Way in Cambridge was charged with driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance. 

He was due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Saturday, October 9.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.

Suffolk Live
A14
A14 Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Yoxman stands in all his glory 

Meet the Yoxman: A towering giant of Suffolk's past

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk farm manager Edward Vipond has been crowned the 2021 'Farmer of the Year' at the national Farmers Weekly Awards

Farming

Suffolk farmer is named the best in the country

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
Conor Chaplin s after team-mate Macauley Bonne had scored to make it 2-1.

Ipswich Town vs Shrewsbury Town

Matchday Recap: Town get the job done against the Shrews

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Lowestoft North Beach on Sunday. The beach level is even lower.

Police cordon off woodland near beach

Anthony Carroll

person