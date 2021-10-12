A14 disqualified driver with no insurance stopped by police

Published: 11:43 AM October 12, 2021 Updated: 12:27 PM October 12, 2021

A man has been charged with driving while disqualified and without insurance, after police stopped a car on the A14.

On Friday October 8, Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) stopped a car on the A14 westbound at Rowley Mile as it was registered to a woman but being driven by a man.

Officers arrested the driver and took him to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Darren Earl, 35, of Nun's Way in Cambridge was charged with driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.

He was due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Saturday, October 9.

