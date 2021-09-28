News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man charged after £15,000 cash and drug wraps found in car

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 11:15 AM September 28, 2021   
Police found cash totalling around £15,000 and 100 wraps of Class A drugs following a search of a car stopped in Newmarket.

Police found a plastic bag full of cash totalling around £15,000 and 100 wraps of suspected Class A drugs following a search of a car stopped in Newmarket. - Credit: SUFFOLK POLICE

A man has been charged after police in Newmarket seized £15,000 in cash and around £2,000 worth of suspected Class A drugs.

Specialist organised crime officers from the Suffolk police's Sentinel team stopped a black Ford Focus in King Edward VII road in the town.

After a search of the car, they found a plastic bag full of cash totalling around £15,000 and 100 wraps of suspected Class A drugs.

Police found cash totalling around £15,000 and 100 wraps of Class A drugs following a search of a car stopped in Newmarket.

Police found a plastic bag full of cash totalling around £15,000 and 100 wraps of suspected Class A drugs following a search of a car stopped in Newmarket. - Credit: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police estimated the drugs had a street value of between £2,000 and £2,500.

Police found cash totalling around £15,000 and 100 wraps of Class A drugs following a search of a car stopped in Newmarket.

Police found a plastic bag full of cash totalling around £15,000 and 100 wraps of suspected Class A drugs following a search of a car stopped in Newmarket. - Credit: SUFFOLK POLICE

A man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and money laundering, driving without a licence and driving with no insurance.

You may also want to watch:

Valter Selimaj, 25 and of no fixed abode, was subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, money laundering, driving without a licence, and driving with no insurance.

He is expected to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning (Tuesday, September 28).

Most Read

  1. 1 Film crews shooting new Netflix film in Suffolk village
  2. 2 Lorry overturns after crashing into office building - warning over delays
  3. 3 Aldi to open 100 new supermarkets with eyes on four towns in Suffolk
  1. 4 Town sign 6ft 5ins striker as Nsiala, Jackson and Barry all start for U23s
  2. 5 Two mega prisons for 3,500 inmates set to be built near RAF base
  3. 6 Tankers on their way to Suffolk as the government unveils action plan
  4. 7 Five people injured in 'violent disorder' at Newmarket racecourse
  5. 8 'Outstanding' former Ipswich teachers leave £2million to charities in will
  6. 9 Seven spots to visit on the Suffolk Coast this autumn
  7. 10 Fiat 500 on its side after crash in Woodbridge
Newmarket News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sainsbury's Warren Heath fuel station is one of several across Ipswich closed today

Updated

More Suffolk petrol stations closed as PM plans action

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Businesses can borrow against vehicles to get access to government loans, says Credo Picture: PUMPA

Lorry drivers offered up to £60k and other bonuses as shortage bites

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Drivers queue up at the BP fuelling station in Rougham Road, Bury St Edmunds

Suffolk Live

Explained: What is causing the long queues at petrol stations?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Fire fighters at the scene of the garage and bungalow fire in Creeting St Mary. Picture: DENISE BRAD

Suffolk Live | Updated

Blaze spreads from classic car to bungalow next door

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon