Man charged after £15,000 cash and drug wraps found in car

Published: 11:15 AM September 28, 2021

Police found a plastic bag full of cash totalling around £15,000 and 100 wraps of suspected Class A drugs following a search of a car stopped in Newmarket. - Credit: SUFFOLK POLICE

A man has been charged after police in Newmarket seized £15,000 in cash and around £2,000 worth of suspected Class A drugs.

Specialist organised crime officers from the Suffolk police's Sentinel team stopped a black Ford Focus in King Edward VII road in the town.

After a search of the car, they found a plastic bag full of cash totalling around £15,000 and 100 wraps of suspected Class A drugs.

Police estimated the drugs had a street value of between £2,000 and £2,500.

A man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and money laundering, driving without a licence and driving with no insurance.

Valter Selimaj, 25 and of no fixed abode, was subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, money laundering, driving without a licence, and driving with no insurance.

He is expected to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning (Tuesday, September 28).