Man charged after £15,000 cash and drug wraps found in car
A man has been charged after police in Newmarket seized £15,000 in cash and around £2,000 worth of suspected Class A drugs.
Specialist organised crime officers from the Suffolk police's Sentinel team stopped a black Ford Focus in King Edward VII road in the town.
After a search of the car, they found a plastic bag full of cash totalling around £15,000 and 100 wraps of suspected Class A drugs.
Police estimated the drugs had a street value of between £2,000 and £2,500.
A man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and money laundering, driving without a licence and driving with no insurance.
Valter Selimaj, 25 and of no fixed abode, was subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, money laundering, driving without a licence, and driving with no insurance.
He is expected to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning (Tuesday, September 28).
