Chief constable Steve Jupp to leave Suffolk police in autumn
- Credit: LAUREN DE BOISE
The chief constable of Suffolk Constabulary is leaving the force to take up a new national policing role, it has been announced.
Steve Jupp, who will depart in the autumn to take up a new national policing role after seven years at the helm, said it had been a "real privilege" to lead the force.
He said he was "immensely proud" of what had been achieved during the coronavirus challenges of the past two years.
Mr Jupp said: "It has been a real privilege for me to serve alongside all the officers and staff in Suffolk since I came to the constabulary seven years ago.
“I am immensely proud of everything we have done, and continue to do, to keep all our communities safe.
"This has never been more evident than in the last two years during what has been an incredibly difficult time for the county, the country and policing.”
Mr Jupp joined Suffolk Constabulary in 2015 as deputy chief constable and became Suffolk’s chief in April 2019.
He started his career with the Metropolitan Police and also served with West Midlands and Nottinghamshire Police.
Tim Passmore, Suffolk's police and crime commissioner, who will now launch the recruitment process to seek a new chief constable for the county, paid tribute to Mr Jupp.
“Steve has been an exceptional servant to the whole of Suffolk during his time as chief constable," he said.
“Naturally it was with mixed feelings I accepted his resignation.
"Steve has been an excellent chief and we have worked together well, but I am very pleased for him personally that his expertise and commitment has been recognised in this prestigious national role.
“I wish Steve the very best of luck and I am confident he will rise to the challenge with great success.”