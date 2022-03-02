300-plus offences detected during week-long operation targeting HGVs

Over 330 offences were detected as more than 270 heavy goods vehicles stopped in Suffolk as part of week-long operation - Credit: Archant

More than 330 offences were detected as 270-plus heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) were stopped in Suffolk as part of a week-long operation.

Operation Tramline, which took place between Monday, February 21, and Friday, February 25 and involved officers from the joint Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, with enforcement taking place on the A14, A11 and A12.

National Highways provided officers with an HGV tractor unit to allow them to carry out patrols across the county's strategic road network and focus on offences committed by lorry drivers.

There were 339 offences detected and the drivers in question were issued with Traffic Offence Reports (TORs), some having committed more than one offence.

There were 255 TORs issued, with the primary offences highlighted below:

125 for not wearing a seatbelt

62 for construction and use (roadworthiness offences)

60 for using a mobile phone

25 for an insecure load

16 for driver’s hours

nine for not being in proper control of the vehicle

eight for driving without due care and attention

seven for excess speed

five for no insurance

Tim Passmore, Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner said: “I spent some time with the roads policing unit in an HGV cab on a previous campaign and was amazed at what you see when you’re at eye level with another HGV – it really does give officers an excellent view and an opportunity to see offences they might otherwise miss.

"I can’t believe that drivers, particularly professional drivers, can risk their lives, their livelihood and the lives of others, looking at their phones and not wearing seatbelts, and to take to the road without insurance is inconceivable."

Sergeant Scott Lee-Amies, of the Joint Roads and Armed Policing Team, said: "Whilst this proved to be yet another successful week of action, it is very disappointing to find so many drivers taking such unnecessary risks.

“46% of the drivers stopped were not wearing a seatbelt and 22% were using a mobile phone and when you consider that the majority of these offenders were professional drivers – that is people who drive for a living – those statistics are quite staggering."