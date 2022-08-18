Suffolk Police Federation boss accuses government of 'taking liberties'

The chair of the Suffolk Police Federation has accused the government of 'taking liberties' over pay and conditions. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The boss of the Suffolk Police Federation has accused the government of "taking liberties" over pay and conditions.

Darren Harris said that officers not being able to take industrial action is an important part of why they've experienced a 20% real terms cut in pay in the last 12 years.

Darren Harris, chairman of Suffolk Police Federation - Credit: MartisMedia/Jason Bye

He's called on the government to take note of the Police Remuneration Review Body (PRRB) - which oversees officer's pay - for "a fair day’s pay for a fair day’s work."

Mr Harris said: “The irony that federation members will be policing strikes and picket lines while they’re unable to take action of their own won’t be lost on many.

"And because the police can’t strike or take industrial action the Government has been able to take liberties with us over the last 12 years or so.

“We’ve seen inflation during that time eat into our pay, our pensions attacked, and now the rising cost of living is squeezing us even more.

“The PRRB was established to take an independent approach to officer pay. However, its scope is limited by the Government-set remit each year which undermines its independence and makes the whole process unfair.

“We’ve seen MPs accept their own review body’s pay proposal, which was a real blow to us when it came just a few months after we were told we had to accept a pay freeze due to economic pressures.

“All we’re asking for is a fair day’s pay for a fair day’s work. This is why we’ve been calling for the process to be open, transparent and truly independent of Government so that we can have absolute confidence in it.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “It is the role of the Police Remuneration Review Body (PRRB) to consider and make recommendations to the Government on the appropriate level of pay and allowances. The Government values its independent and expert advice.

“On 19 July, the Government announced that it had accepted the recommendations of the PRRB in full, awarding a pay increase to all ranks of police officer from 1 September 2022. This pay award strikes a careful balance between recognising the vital importance of public sector workers, whilst delivering value for the taxpayer.”

Government officials say the pay award is equivalent to 5% overall, and will be targeted at those on the lowest pay points to provide them with an uplift of up to 8.8%, and between 0.6% and 1.8% for those on the highest pay points.







