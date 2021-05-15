What do Suffolk's police officers really think of Line of Duty?

Published: 11:30 AM May 15, 2021

A group of Suffolk students were given a unique insight into life in the police force and told how popular television show Line of Duty gets it right - and wrong.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Jones was joined by colleagues Detective Chief Inspector Ben Clark and south area Superintendent Jane Topping for an online chat with public service students from Suffolk New College.

The trio openly discussed their careers, gave advice to students who want to join the force, stressed the importance of working as a team and reflected on their career highlights.

But there was one topic that students definately wanted to discuss - and that was smash-hit BBC drama Line of Duty.

ACC Jones told students: “It’s true to life in terms of the determination of seeking the truth, but some of the processes and styles I didn’t recognise – nor the endemic corruption.

“The chief (Steve Jupp) recently told some of us which character he thought we were most like – and he said that I was like Ted Hastings.

"Personally I can’t see it, but I love the programme and what is true about the show is that the police nationally dedicate a lot of resource to going after corrupt cops, on the rare occasions when this situation occurs.”

In relation to career highlights, ACC Jones said: “When I was in London I was involved in the presidential visit of Barack Obama, played a part in the security aspect of a visit from the Pope and was there for a Formula One racing event in Whitehall.

"Overall though, working with a variety of different people and trying to support the community is the reason why I became a police officer.”

In terms of his highlights, DCI Clark, said: “I’d say the variety of the role in the police is second to none. I went from walking the beat in Newmarket to driving as part of a surveillance team that was working all over the country.”

Discussing working for the police, Superintendent Topping said: “You can do so many different things – there really is a role for everyone.”

Martin Memory, curriculum co-ordinator for public services at the college, said: “Many of our learners are determined to forge successful careers in the police and other roles in the public service industries, so this talk was incredibly informative and inspirational.

“Therefore we are grateful to Rob, Ben and Jane for giving up their time to support us.”