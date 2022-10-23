Police hunting man in connection with Class A drug supply in Suffolk
Published: 3:13 PM October 23, 2022
- Credit: Suffolk police
Police are appealing for help to trace a man who is wanted in the Sudbury area.
Andrew Chadfield, 38, from Prestwich, Manchester is wanted in connection with drug offences.
The offences include possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
Anyone who believes they have seen Chadfield, or has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact West CID at Suffolk police.