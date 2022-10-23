News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police hunting man in connection with Class A drug supply in Suffolk

Tom Swindles

Published: 3:13 PM October 23, 2022
Andrew Chadfield, from Manchester, is wanted by police in connection with drug offences in the Sudbury area

Andrew Chadfield, from Manchester, is wanted by police in connection with drug offences in the Sudbury area - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are appealing for help to trace a man who is wanted in the Sudbury area.

Andrew Chadfield, 38, from Prestwich, Manchester is wanted in connection with drug offences.

The offences include possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Anyone who believes they have seen Chadfield, or has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact West CID at Suffolk police.

