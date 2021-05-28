Suffolk police joins awareness day for LGBT+ domestic abuse victims

Published: 12:30 PM May 28, 2021

Suffolk police are helping to raise awareness of domestic abuse in the LGBT+ community - Credit: RACHEL EDGE

Suffolk police are joining forces with constabularies across the country to show their support for LGBT+ Domestic Abuse Awareness Day today.

The day aims to raise awareness of domestic abuse in the LGBT+ communities and encourage victims to come forward, delivering the messaged "there's no pride in domestic abuse".

Countries around the world are recognising similar days to highlight the issue, with this year's awareness day organised by PC Amy Tapping, co-chair of the National LGBT+ Police Network.`

PC Tapping was inspired by the inaugural awareness day organised by the LGTBQ Domestic Violence Awareness Foundation in Australia last year.

It is hoped the day will ultimately encourage more victims of abuse to come forward and seek support.

PC Tapping said: "Domestic abuse is significantly under-reported in the LGBT+ community and it is our aim to not only promote the awareness day and encourage more victims to come forward, but we want to go beyond that and continue to build better relations within these communities.

"Many victims are suffering in silence and we want to ensure they know we can provide support and help give them a voice.

"A lot of work is under way nationally to better understand the needs of the LGBT+ community and listen to how we can further support victims of domestic abuse.

"We all have a part to play in protecting vulnerable victims and I would encourage everyone to show their support for this awareness day.

"It is important we all continue to make this commitment year-round and do what we can to support each other – together we can make a real difference.”

Superintendent Kerry Cutler, domestic abuse lead for Suffolk, said the day is a "positive step" in bolstering support and awareness for LGBT+ victims.

She said: "Domestic Violence does not discriminate. Anyone can be a victim of domestic violence, regardless of race, age, ethnicity, sexual orientation or economic status.

"We want to support also those effected by domestic violence and ensure that they can feel confident in seeking support and talking to the police.

"We need to ensure that everyone has a voice and is able to access support and that those who are perpetrators of domestic abuse and violence are held accountable.”

Those experiencing domestic abuse can call the 24-hour Suffolk Freephone Helpline on 0800 977 5690.