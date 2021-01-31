Nearly 100 fined for lockdown breaches over two weekends

Published: 9:53 AM January 31, 2021

Police say they will not hesitate to enforce coronavirus restrictions if necessary - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Nearly 100 people were fined in Suffolk for breaching coronavirus lockdown restrictions over two weekends in January.

Suffolk police said officers gave Fixed Penalty Notices to 42 people between Friday, January 22 and Sunday, January 24. Another 41 people received warnings.

The previous weekend - Friday, January 15 to Sunday, January 17 - saw 56 people handed Fixed Penalty Notices and 39 people receive warnings.

The force said that during the course of this weekend it is continuing to engage, explain and encourage people to stick to the rules, which state that people can only leave their homes if they have a "reasonable excuse".

That includes shopping for essentials on your own and going out for exercise once a day.

You may also want to watch:

However, the constabulary said officers will not hesitate to take enforcement action where necessary, in order to save lives and protect the NHS.

Asst Ch Con Rob Jones said: "This continues to be about collective responsibility and the success of getting through this pandemic is not going to be down to someone else - it is by every one of us doing the right thing.

"The actions of a few people who are ignoring or bending the rules are putting everyone at risk.

"Don’t be one of those who thinks it is okay for you to bend the rules. This week’s tragic 100,000 death milestone the country reached this week is a sombre reminder that there is still a need for strong enforcement where people are clearly breaking these rules.

"We will continue approach people who are out of their home to challenge their reasons for leaving and will not hesitate to take action when necessary.”

People can report potential lockdown breaches by visiting https://www.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/c19/v7/tell-us-about-a-possible-breach-of-coronavirus-covid-19-measures/