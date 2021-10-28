Man arrested after serious sexual asssult in Bury St Edmunds

Published: 1:07 PM October 28, 2021 Updated: 1:17 PM October 28, 2021

Suffolk police are investigating after a serious sexual assault in Merchant Avenue, Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Archant

A man has been arrested after a serious sexual assault in a residential area of Bury St Edmunds this weekend.

A young woman was assaulted in the area of Merchant Avenue at some point between 2.15am and 3.30am on Sunday, October 24.

She has since been receiving support from specially trained officers, as well as speaking to police to establish the clear circumstances of the incident.

Officers arrested a 30-year-old man from the town in connection with the incident on Tuesday, October 26.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

He is required to answer bail on November 23.

Detective Chief Inspector Holly Evans said: "Officers are currently progressing a number of lines of enquiry and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch.

“We’ve carried out a number of enquiries including house to house, examining CCTV and are continuing to progress forensic opportunities.”

Officers want to speak to any witnesses who may have heard or seen anything suspicious in the area or any motorists who may have dash-cam footage of suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Safeguarding Investigation Unit in Ipswich, quoting crime reference: 37/59601/21.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.