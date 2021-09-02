Have you seen any of Suffolk's most wanted criminals?
- Credit: Suffolk Constabulary
Eight criminals are at large on Suffolk police's most wanted list - can you help detectives to catch them?
The force's most wanted list dates back to 2018, with all of those on it absconders from Hollesley Bay prison, near Woodbridge.
Police are appealing for information to bring them back into custody - but have warned members of the public not to approach them.
Anyone who spots them should instead contact Suffolk police.
Frank McArthur
Frank McArthur, 46, was released on temporary licence from Hollesley Bay on Monday, August 16.
He should have returned on Friday, August 20 but did not.
He is described as white, 5ft 9in tall and of medium build with brown hair.
He has a scar on the right side of his head and tattoos on both arms.
He has links to the Fulham area of south-west London.
John Sebborn
John Sebborn, 37, was released on temporary licence to Bedfordshire from Hollesley Bay prison from July 20, 2021 to Friday, July 23, 2021.
However, he failed to meet the conditions of his leave.
He is described as white, approximately 6ft 2in tall, of stocky build and with blue eyes and brown hair.
Jody Stones
Jody Stones, 36, absconded from Hollesley Bay prison in May 2021.
He is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, of muscular build with short brown hair.
He has a scar under his left eye.
Zenel Marku
Zenel Marku, 29, absconded from Hollesley Bay in April.
He is described as white, of medium build with brown eyes and brown hair.
He has links to the London area.
Dernova Arsen
Dernova Arsen, 26, absconded from Hollesley Bay in April.
Arsen is described as 5ft 7in tall and of average build.
He has links to the Watford area.
Louis Okai
Louis Okai, 39, was reported missing from Hollesley Bay in December 2020.
He was described as mixed race, 6ft 2in tall, of medium build with brown hair, brown eyes and stubble.
He also has tattoos on his forearm and neck.
Klojan Hodaj
Klojan Hodaj was 34 when he absconded from Hollesley Bay in October 2020.
He is described as being of slim build, is about 6ft 1in tall and has a tattoo on the side of his left leg.
Gerry Sargeant
Gerry Sargeant was 64 when he absconded from Hollesley Bay prison in November 2018.
He was described as 5ft 11in tall, of thin build, with brown eyes, white hair and clean shaven. He had tattoos on both forearms.
He was last seen wearing motorcycle clothing and was riding a red Honda 125cc with the registration number AO11 VMZ.
Sargeant has links to London.