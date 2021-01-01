Police thank Suffolk for 'relatively peaceful' New Year's Eve
Suffolk police have thanked residents for a "relatively peaceful" New Year's Eve after recording less than than half the number of emergency calls received last year.
The force praised those in Suffolk for supporting the NHS by complying to Tier 4 rules.
From 11pm yesterday, December 31, to 6am today, January 1, 173 calls were taken, including 31 "grade A" incidents which are for emergency responses.
Last year, the force received 218 enquires during the same period with more than double the grade A calls, seeing 67 during the celebratory evening.
The tweet read: "Thank you for complying with Tier 4 rules to support NHS under significant strain. #StickWithItSuffolk."
Meanwhile, in Essex, officers were pelted with objects and threatened while trying to break up an unlicensed New Year’s Eve event in an Essex church hall.
Assistant Chief Constable Andy Prophet said: “I’d like to firstly thank everyone across Essex who stayed at home and did the right thing last night.
“Unfortunately, there were others who decided to blatantly flout the coronavirus rules and regulations and, ultimately, they decided that partying was more important than protecting other people."
