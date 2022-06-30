Police have 'no imminent plans' for use of facial recognition technology

Suffolk police said it has 'no imminent plans' to roll-out facial recognition technology - Credit: PA

Suffolk police has "no imminent plans" to roll out facial recognition technology after another force confirmed it will start using the software to help identify offenders.

Cheshire Constabulary has said it will start using facial recognition technology retrospectively to compare images such as CCTV against pictures held on the police national database.

The force said it will also be used to confirm a person's identity if officers believe false information has been given, or identification cannot be provided.

Some officers in Cheshire will have the ability to take a photograph on a mobile phone through an app for comparison with images from the police database.

Assistant Chief Constable Matt Welsted, from the force, said the technology was "the latest capability that is provided to officers to improve our response in achieving justice more efficiently".

He said: "Facial recognition will not replace traditional means in identifying those who have committed a crime but adds to our arsenal and modernising the capability of our frontline."

Cheshire Constabulary said that while retrospective facial recognition and operator-initiated facial recognition will be used, there were no plans to use live facial recognition - where people passing cameras are analysed by the system.

Suffolk police said the force remains "open-minded" to the use of facial technology, which has attracted criticism from privacy campaigners.

A spokesman for the force said: “The constabulary has no imminent plans to implement facial recognition technology.

"However, we remain open-minded to the use of technology to support policing activities and will closely review the outcomes of trials conducted before progressing any decision on viability.”

Speaking generally, Madeleine Stone, legal and policy officer at Big Brother Watch, which campaigns against state surveillance and threats to civil liberties, called for facial recognition technology to be subjected to democratic scrutiny.

“Police forces are rolling out new forms of facial recognition at an alarming rate, despite a lack of strict safeguards or parliamentary authorisation," she said.

"Facial recognition technology is not only authoritarian, but is also dangerously inaccurate and the use of this technology takes us one step closer to an Orwellian surveillance state.

"Police use of intrusive facial recognition must be urgently stopped and subjected to democratic scrutiny."