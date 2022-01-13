Suffolk police officer who texted vulnerable woman given final warning

A Suffolk police officer who sent inappropriate text messages to a vulnerable woman has been given a final written warning.

Police Constable Adam Long, 45, was subject to a disciplinary hearing on Monday following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The hearing was told PC Long had attempted to form an improper relationship with a woman who had been a victim of domestic violence.

Between February and March 2021, he sent the woman a string of text messages which he accepted were unprofessional and inappropriate.

He suggested meeting the woman at her home, although it appeared they never actually met or spoke directly to each other.

When the woman interpreted messages sent by him as an attempt to form a sexual relationship, she challenged him about his behaviour and broke off contact.

The IOPC's five-month investigation began in March last year following a complaint referral from Suffolk police.

PC Long admitted gross misconduct prior to Monday's hearing.

Graham Beesley, IOPC regional director, said: "Officers receive training emphasising the importance of maintaining strict professional boundaries with people they come into contact with during the course of their work. This is essential for maintaining public confidence in policing.

"The allegations were aggravated in this case as PC Long knew the woman was vulnerable.

"The disciplinary panel found that his actions had stepped over the boundary and the final written warning he has received will stay in place for five years."