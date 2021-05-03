Just one Covid fine issued in Suffolk over Bank Holiday weekend

Published: 5:13 PM May 3, 2021 Updated: 5:38 PM May 3, 2021

Less than 50 Covid-related incidents were reported to Suffolk police over the bank holiday weekend and just one fine was given out.

Superintendent Simon Mills praised the behaviour of people over the bank holiday weekend, explaining that "generally more people are doing what's asked of them".

He said police had received reports of 47 Covid-related incidents since Friday morning — an average of 12 callouts per day over the four-day weekend.

Over the Easter weekend they were called to 35 incidents a day, and at the height of the lockdown that figure was 140.

"Obviously these figures fluctuate, but it's a massive drop on previous weekends," explained Supt Mills, who is the force commander for Covid.

Superintendent Simon Mills praised how people behaved in Suffolk over the bank holiday weekend. - Credit: Archant

Just one fixed penalty notice (FPN) was issued for Covid breaches across the entire weekend in Suffolk — and Supt Mills said they had not given out any in the seven days prior to the weekend.

However, normal policing demand has now gone up, meaning they haven't always attended all the Covid-related calls as quickly as they would have liked to.

Supt Mills said: "We are starting to see a lot more normality in terms of the type of incidents we are dealing with.

"What we have also found with this outdoor drinking environment, is that we are getting a lot more calls for what would traditionally be night-time economy, but earlier in the day.

"People are going out during the day when it's warmer, rather than going out and sitting out late at night when it's freezing cold."

Over the Easter weekend there were issues with people queueing outside Isaacs, but Supt Mills said this was nothing to do with the venue, it was the volume of people trying to get in.

"There were some lessons learned from that," he said.

"Many people went to the off-licence to drink in the queue, and that's where the challenge was.

"We have had no real issues with any premises not abiding by the Covid requirements, they have done really well around the county."

He added: "We are expecting a busy summer. There's probably six months of pent up need for people to get together and go out."

From May 17, rules are set to be relaxed further under the Government's roadmap, with the rule of six or two households allowed to meet indoors.