Police operation helps close 86 unsolved cases since November

Published: 7:00 AM February 14, 2021

A police initiative aimed at getting criminals to admit additional crimes has helped close 86 unsolved cases in Suffolk since November.

Suffolk police has said it is "delighted" with the results achieved by Operation Converter, which has been helped with the addition of three new team members.

Funding from the Suffolk police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore has enabled the team to bring in two police constables and an administrator.

Since November, the team has worked with offenders across the county - resulting in a further 86 crimes in Suffolk being into consideration at sentencing.

Detective Inspector Matt Bodmer of Suffolk police said: "The Op Converter initiative has really benefitted from the recruitment of three additional members, each of whom has brought their skills and experience to the team.

"Despite the pandemic related challenges, the team has continued to work with convicted offenders pre-sentence, in order to identify other crimes they may have committed and achieve positive outcome rates in respect of acquisitive crime.

"Since November, we have already seen a further 86 crimes taken into consideration, including burglaries and vehicle crimes that have taken place in Suffolk.

"We are delighted with the progress and results of Op Converter and are pleased to highlight the important work by the team that continues to bring answers and closure to victims of crime across the county."

Mr Passmore added: "An expansion of the Op Converter team was funded by this financial year’s policing precept increase and I am very pleased with the results achieved by the team to date.

"The ability to clear unresolved crimes has many benefits. For the offender it means they can leave prison with a clean slate and this has shown to have a positive impact to reduce re-offending.

"More importantly victims can be reassured the person who committed a crime against them has been brought to justice.

"The overall aim of Op Converter is victim satisfaction, and what better way to achieve this than to be able to tell a victim that the offender has been apprehended.

"Helping more victims have closure on the crimes they have experienced is very important for their general wellbeing and improves confidence in the criminal justice system."