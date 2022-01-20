Patrols 'throughout the night' following dispersal order in Suffolk town

A dispersal order has been put in place for Mildenhall - Credit: Mildenhall police

A dispersal order has been put in place across Mildenhall tonight following what police called "further anti-social behaviour".

The order is currently in place until 6.52pm on Saturday, January 22.

A S35 dispersal order is now in place for #Mildenhall following further anti social behaviour. This is currently in place until 1852hrs on the 22nd Jan 22. Officers will be out patrolling throughout the night. CAD 297 of 20th refers #988 pic.twitter.com/c1Wsq30EYs — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) January 20, 2022

Mildenhall Police have confirmed that officers will be patrolling throughout the night.

Dispersal orders give police the power to remove anyone they believe to be behaving anti-socially from the area. The order aims to prevent crime and people living in the area being harassed, alarmed or distressed.

