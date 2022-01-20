News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Patrols 'throughout the night' following dispersal order in Suffolk town

Grace Piercy

Published: 8:13 PM January 20, 2022
A dispersal order has been put in place for Mildenhall after an increase of youth anti-social behaviour

A dispersal order has been put in place across Mildenhall tonight following what police called "further anti-social behaviour". 

The order is currently in place until 6.52pm on Saturday, January 22. 

Mildenhall Police have confirmed that officers will be patrolling throughout the night.

Dispersal orders give police the power to remove anyone they believe to be behaving anti-socially from the area. The order aims to prevent crime and people living in the area being harassed, alarmed or distressed.

