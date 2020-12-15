CCTV released in investigation for Stowmarket armed robber

Published: 4:17 PM December 15, 2020

Police have released CCTV in connection with a an attempted armed robbery in Stowmarket. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Suffolk police has released CCTV footage to trace a man in connection with an attempted armed robbery.

The incident happened on Sunday, August 30 at a shop in the town centre.

A man entered the shop and – after waiting for customers to leave – approached the counter brandishing a knife.

After a short struggle with a member of staff the man left empty-handed, dropping the knife as he made off.

The victim was not injured in the struggle.

In September detectives arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of robbery. He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was subsequently released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Now the police are releasing CCTV footage to track the man they think could help with the investigation.

PC Thomas Handley-Howard, the officer in the case, said, "This was a serious confrontation which could have easily resulted in the victim sustaining a nasty injury.

"We are releasing this CCTV footage of a man we would like to speak to about this incident. Although his face cannot be seen in the clip the man has a distinctive gait, walking in such a way that I believe could easily be recognisable to anyone who knows him.”

Anyone who believes they recognise the man in the CCTV footage, or who has any information about this crime, is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting crime reference: 50456/20.