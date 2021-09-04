Two teenage girls arrested after man suffers head injury
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Two teenage girls have been arrested after a man suffered a head injury in Stowmarket.
The man in his 40s was found unconscious in the Big Park, near Creeting Road East in the Cedars Park area yesterday.
He remains in hospital in a stable condition after being rushed to Ipswich Hospital in an ambulance with bruising, a cut and a head injury.
Suffolk police believe the incident happened at around 6.10pm on Friday, September 3.
Two 16-year-old teenage girls were arrested on suspicion of assault by officers soon after the discovery of the man.
You may also want to watch:
One of the girls was also arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a Class B or C drug, cannabis.
Both have been released under investigation pending further enquiries after they were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
Most Read
- 1 Edwards on Town's persistence, 'agent Rekeem' and whether he's really 'too good for League One'
- 2 Kesgrave shooting: Teen who shot boy said he would 'probably kill again'
- 3 September memories - first days at school and going back for autumn term
- 4 Teenage girl assaulted near train station in Sudbury
- 5 Plans for 153 new homes set to be approved
- 6 'I wouldn't have dropped to League One for anyone else' - Morsy on Cook reunion
- 7 'Significant' 19th century find unearthed near John Constable's home
- 8 Kesgrave shooting: Victim's family's '75 days of hell'
- 9 Vineyard owner overcomes personal tragedy to take business to new heights
- 10 Pensioner paused raping vulnerable girl in cellar to casually greet someone upstairs
Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed four teenagers, both male and female, with an older man in the vicinity of the park and nearby area shortly before and after the incident.
Further patrols will be taking place in the Cedars Park area as the police investigation continues.
Anyone with information can contact Suffolk police, quoting reference: 37/48708/21 on 101.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.