Two teenage girls arrested after man suffers head injury

Published: 5:48 PM September 4, 2021    Updated: 5:59 PM September 4, 2021
File picture of handcuffs being applied

Further patrols will be taking place in the Cedars Park area of Stowmarket as the police investigation continues. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Two teenage girls have been arrested after a man suffered a head injury in Stowmarket.  

The man in his 40s was found unconscious in the Big Park, near Creeting Road East in the Cedars Park area yesterday. 

He remains in hospital in a stable condition after being rushed to Ipswich Hospital in an ambulance with bruising, a cut and a head injury.

Suffolk police believe the incident happened at around 6.10pm on Friday, September  3.

Two 16-year-old teenage girls were arrested on suspicion of assault by officers soon after the discovery of the man. 

One of the girls was also arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a Class B or C drug, cannabis.

Both have been released under investigation pending further enquiries after they were taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed four teenagers, both male and female, with an older man in the vicinity of the park and nearby area shortly before and after the incident.

Further patrols will be taking place in the Cedars Park area as the police investigation continues.

Anyone with information can contact Suffolk police, quoting reference: 37/48708/21 on 101. 

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.

