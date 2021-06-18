'We will not tolerate violence, abuse or ASB' – Police say before England v Scotland

Published: 5:59 PM June 18, 2021

Mounted police patrol outside of Wembley Stadium as fans arrive ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match between England and Scotland. Picture date: Friday June 18, 2021. - Credit: PA

Suffolk police will have a visible and targeted presence around bars and pubs over the summer and during the Euros.

The 2020 UEFA European Football Championship and June, July and August months will also see a mobile police station touring the county and patrols at licensed venues.

Inspector Claire Simons - Credit: Archant

The police service has issued a warning today ahead of the match between England and Scotland with inspector Claire Simons from the neighbourhood partnership team saying "we will not tolerate violence, abuse or ASB".

She added: "The delay until July 19 for the removal of all social contact limitations means we all have a little longer to wait before full normality returns to our night-time economy.

"While we absolutely understand the sense of excitement people will experience as they return to the bars and pubs this summer after lockdown, they do need to remember bad behaviour affects others as well as themselves.

You may also want to watch:

"This initiative is all about early engagement to reduce the risk of crime and anti-social behaviour, the likelihood of violence and ultimately, we hope, to achieve a reduction in demand on our limited policing resources.

"So please, enjoy yourself without getting into trouble and remember if you see us out and about, come and say hello to us and have a chat – it’d be great to see you.”

Tim Passmore, Suffolk's Police and Crime Commissioner, has urged residents to contine respecting the lockdown Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

Suffolk police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore said: "We can now see the light at the end of the tunnel, and while I appreciate many businesses and individuals are disappointed by the delay, we are so close to getting back to some sort of normality we need to just hold fire for a few more weeks.

"The last year has been so difficult so we will all appreciate the opportunity to get a chance to get out to enjoy themselves with friends and family – but let’s continue to do the right thing and look forward to the end of July.

"I am so proud of the constabulary, the way they have dealt with this pandemic is outstanding.

"They have continued to work in the most difficult of circumstances to keep us safe and have taken a very balanced approach to dealing with individuals who have flouted the restrictions. We must support them by sticking to the rules for the next few weeks.”