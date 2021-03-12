Published: 6:20 PM March 12, 2021

The death of Sarah Everard has prompted a national outcry around women's safety - Credit: PA

Suffolk police say they are committed to keeping everyone in the county "as safe as possible" amid the outrage after the death of Sarah Everard.

The 33-year-old went missing from Clapham. Human remains found in Kent have now been identified as hers.

When asked by this newspaper about the national case, Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: "Suffolk Constabulary is committed to keeping everyone as safe as possible and protecting our communities.

"All year round we raise awareness of personal safety through a variety of channels including social media, traditional media and ongoing community engagement.



"This includes providing crime prevention advice and support for victims.

"In terms of police officers, raising the policing element of the precept and the additional officers from the government’s Operation Uplift programme will increase police numbers in Suffolk by around 75 in this coming financial year.”

Women in Ipswich have spoken up about their collective fears in the wake of the shocking case.

