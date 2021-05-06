Police hunt for man who failed to attend court
- Credit: Suffolk police
A man from Bury St Edmunds who has failed to appear in court is wanted by police.
Suffolk police are renewing their appeal for help to trace 31-year-old Steven Perrio, who was last seen in Runnymede Green at around 1.30pm on Sunday, May 2.
Perrio was also spotted near Westgate Street, Cullum Road and the West Suffolk Hospital site in Hardwick Lane.
He has been described as white, approximately 5ft 11ins tall, with dark cropped hair and marks on his forehead.
He was wearing a black jumper, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.
Police are urging members of the public to not approach Perrio - but anyone who believes they have seen him, or have any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk police by calling 999.
