Published: 8:04 PM March 19, 2021

Suffolk police are asking anyone with any information regarding the burglaries to come forward - Credit: Suffolk police

Suffolk police have released images of four men they want to trace after two burglaries in Bury St Edmunds, including one in which the offenders claimed to be police officers.

The first incident happened on Thursday, March 11 at around 1.10pm at an address in Mill Road South.

A Suffolk police spokesman said: “Two men entered the property via the front door and were then discovered in the living room by the victim.

“When she challenged them, they claimed to be police officers investigating reports of suspicious persons in the garden.

The two burglaries took place on the same day 20 minutes apart. - Credit: Suffolk police

"The victim asked them for identification which they failed to produce and at this point their behaviour became more threatening.

“One of the offenders was brandishing a screwdriver and told the victim to be quiet, before they then left the address."

The police were called immediately afterwards and officers searched the local area, assisted by the police dog unit, but the suspects were not located.

The victim later found the men had been in the bedroom and stolen a quantity of jewellery and cash.

Four men were seen in the area, including the two who were inside the property - both described as being aged in their 20s or early 30s, of slight build and under 6ft tall.

The first man has been described as wearing a dark woolly hat and pale blue shirt. He also had on gardening gloves with orange palms and a surgical facemask. He was carrying a long screwdriver with a red handle.

The second man was wearing dark clothing, a woolly hat, dark gloves and a surgical face mask.

Detectives are linking this crime with another burglary which also took place last Thursday around 20 minutes to this incident, at just before 12.50pm at a house in Mayfield Road.

A spokesperson said: "The lock on the back gate of the property was broken and entry was gained to the property via the backdoor whilst the victim was sleeping upstairs, but upon waking up the victim heard noises in the spare room and called out, at which point the suspects then left.

"It is not believed anything was stolen."

Two suspects were seen at the property, but there is only a description for one - he was white, aged in his 20s, not very tall and wearing a black baseball cap.

Anyone who believes they recognise these individuals, or has any information regarding these incidents, is being asked to contact West Criminal Investigation Department, quoting the reference 12033/21.