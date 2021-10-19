News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police urging motorists to stay vigilant after spate of thefts from cars

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:48 PM October 19, 2021   
Car owners in Haverhill are being encouraged to stay vigilant after a number of thefts - Credit: Archant

Car owners in Haverhill are being encouraged to stay vigilant after a number of thefts for motor vehicles in the town.

The warning comes after a spate of thefts from motor vehicles that took place in Bailey Close, Henderson Close, Robin Close and Betony Walk on Monday, October 11 into Tuesday, October 12. 

In Betony Walk, a Land Rover parked up overnight had items inside moved, with keys and loose change taken. In Henderson Close, a Ford Focus had change totalling around £40 taken from the vehicle.

In Bailey Close, a black Kia Sportage had items taken which were later recovered, while on Robin Close, a Vauxhall Bora was entered with no force used and a rucksack stolen.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Most thefts from cars are opportunist, so officers would remind motorists, where possible, not to leave valuables in the vehicles overnight, if possible remove them from their vehicle and lock all doors when the vehicle is unattended."


