Published: 7:00 PM April 14, 2021

Suffolk police's Sentinel team will appear in a new 10-part television series - Credit: Adam Webster

A new 10-part television series focusing on the crime-fighting work of Suffolk police's Sentinel teams will start at the weekend.

The first episode of Fast Justice, which is being screened on Freeview entertainment channel Dave, will air on Sunday, April 18 at 6pm.

The series documents Suffolk Constabulary's Sentinel squads as they proactively battle organised crime, county lines drug gangs and human traffickers.

This is the first time Suffolk police has allowed such unprecedented access to its operations and the work that goes on behind the scenes.

The 10-part documentary series follows Suffolk police officers on real stories - Credit: Adam Webster

ITN Productions spent three months following officers during the latter part of 2020 after securing the production company’s first commission with UKTV to make the programme.

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger, Suffolk police's head of crime, said: "Over the past two years the Sentinel teams have been an outstanding success, making hundreds of arrests while protecting the communities they serve.



"I am delighted we have been able to showcase their impact on tackling organised crime, as well as helping to keep the people of Suffolk safe on a daily basis.



"For us this is a ground-breaking documentary series which demonstrates not only the hard work and commitment of the Sentinel teams, but also the dedication and professionalism of officers and staff throughout the constabulary.”

A television crew from ITN productions followed the crew for three months in 2020 - Credit: Adam Webster

The one-hour episodes follow real stories as they happen, including issues such as drug trafficking, human trafficking, violent, serious and complex crimes.

The show also highlights challenges and criminal trends that officers in Suffolk face daily.

The first episode features the Sentinels bringing down a major organised crime group, suspected of smuggling drugs into Suffolk.

Will Smith, executive producer at ITN Productions, said: "Fast Justice is an up-close, unfiltered, exciting contemporary police series.

"We're with the Sentinels every step of the way as they target, hunt down and arrest some of the UK's most wanted criminals.

"With fixed-rigs in their high-speed pursuit cars and filming at their intelligence hub, viewers will get a front-row seat as the drama unfolds.”

Fast Justice, featuring Suffolk police's Sentinel teams, begins on Sunday, April 18 at 6pm. - Credit: Adam Webster

Luke Hales, Dave channel director, added: "Packed full of hair-raising chases, adrenaline fuelled raids, and multiple arrests, I hope Dave viewers are strapped in and ready to go.”

Fast Justice is on Dave (Freeview channel 19) and available to catch-up on UKTV play.