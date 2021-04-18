Suffolk police officers make television debut in Fast Justice programme

Published: 9:27 PM April 18, 2021 Updated: 9:48 PM April 18, 2021

Suffolk police's Sentinel teams are appearing in a new 10-part series - Credit: Adam Webster

Television viewers got the opportunity to see fast-paced Suffolk police action unfiltered in the first episode of a new documentary series.

Fast Justice, which follows Suffolk Constabulary's Sentinel teams, made its all-action debut on Freeview entertainment channel Dave on Sunday evening.

ITN Productions spent three months embedded with officers in the latter part of 2020 to make the programme.

It is the first time Suffolk police has allowed such unprecedented access to its work behind the scenes.

Fast Justice is screening on Dave on Sundays at 6pm - Credit: Adam Webster

The first instalment, which is available to catch up on UKTV Play, focused on the high-speed work of the Sentinel south team in Ipswich.

The team were on alert for three suspected vehicles involved in county lines drug dealing.

The camera crews got up close and personal with the officers as they made several efficient vehicle stops on the A14 and A12.

The stops did not throw up exactly what the officers were hoping for at first but with a little perseverance, the Sentinels were able to get a good result in the end.

The officers talk through their work both in the control room and out on the road, giving viewers a unique insight into the world of policing.

The Sentinel south team were on the heels of suspected county lines drug dealers in the first episode - Credit: Adam Webster

Speaking to this newspaper, Sergeant Lee Simons, from the East Sentinel team, said the 10-part series will show officers dealing with organised crime groups and higher level drug-dealing.

"I like to say we do the basics, but we do them well," he said.

"We've got high-performance cars and we're not tied to our radios.

"We have time to investigate and the ability to turn in some quite tangible results.

"It will be an interesting insight into proactive policing and how we work."

Fast Justice is broadcast on Dave (Freeview channel 19) on Sundays at 6pm.