Man arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after police stop ambulance
- Credit: Archant Norfolk
A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after police brought an ambulance to a stop in Bury St Edmunds.
The incident, believed to involve an ambulance being taken from West Suffolk Hospital, happened on Tuesday evening.
A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed the vehicle was brought to a safe stop by officers outside Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre.
The spokesman added that a 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and provide a breath test.
He was taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning, where he remains.
A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service Trust said: “We can confirm that our crew member and the patient they were transporting were unharmed following an incident which took place at West Suffolk Hospital last night. We are supporting the staff who were involved, and will be contacting the patient’s family today.
“We are liaising fully with the police regarding the incident and are unable to comment further while their investigation is ongoing.”
West Suffolk Hospital declined to comment on the incident.