News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Man arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after police stop ambulance

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:44 PM August 24, 2022
The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust has been rated as Requires Improvement in a shocking

Police stopped the ambulance in Bury St Edmunds (file photo) - Credit: Archant Norfolk

A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after police brought an ambulance to a stop in Bury St Edmunds.

The incident, believed to involve an ambulance being taken from West Suffolk Hospital, happened on Tuesday evening.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed the vehicle was brought to a safe stop by officers outside Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre.

The spokesman added that a 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and provide a breath test.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning, where he remains.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service Trust said: “We can confirm that our crew member and the patient they were transporting were unharmed following an incident which took place at West Suffolk Hospital last night. We are supporting the staff who were involved, and will be contacting the patient’s family today.

“We are liaising fully with the police regarding the incident and are unable to comment further while their investigation is ongoing.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Mum-of-three sentenced after £9,000 benefit overpayment
  2. 2 Car rolls down hill after thief takes off handbrake in east Suffolk village
  3. 3 New blackout Town third kit designed by Ed Sheeran is revealed
  1. 4 Dutch Railways sells Greater Anglia owner to managers
  2. 5 Everything you need to know about Suffolk's newest hotel and restaurant
  3. 6 A14 closed after serious crash involving car and lorry
  4. 7 Tractor and ride-on mower stolen from farm in mid Suffolk
  5. 8 Man reported missing two months ago now wanted in criminal probe
  6. 9 Man who 'regularly' swears at passers-by in town centre arrested
  7. 10 Motorcyclist injured after crash with car near east Suffolk golf club

West Suffolk Hospital declined to comment on the incident.

Suffolk Live News
West Suffolk Hospital
Suffolk Constabulary
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

Firefighters are tackling a three-acre field fire near Glemsford, Suffolk.

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Firefighters tackled three-acre field fire near Suffolk village

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A12 next to Colchester United's football ground.

A12

A12 set for disruption as fuel protestors plan rolling roadblock

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Peterborough United have made contact with Ipswich Town about wantaway striker Tyreece Simpson.

Ipswich Town Transfer News | News

Ipswich agree £500k fee with Huddersfield for Simpson sale

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A disappointed Lewis Price leaves the Layer Road pitch after his error contributed toTown's 1-0 defe

Football | News

Ex-Town keeper faces cancer battle

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon