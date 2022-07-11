Black people 3.4 times more likely to be stopped, report finds

Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore discussed the stop and search report at a recent meeting. - Credit: Archant/Andrew Partridge

A report on the use of coercive powers by Suffolk Constabulary has found that black people are more than three times more likely to be stopped and searched by the police than white people in the region.

Between 2018 and 2020, the level to which black people were disproportionately subject to this form of coercive power decreased, but since 2020 this disproportionality has increased, from 7.9 to 8.9.

Where a disproportionality level of one means equal likelihood of being stopped and searched, a figure of above one means greater likelihood.

In Ipswich, this level was 6.7 in relation to black people being stopped and searched across the four quarters of 2021 and 2022.

The disproportionality level was 0.5 and 1.1 for the Asian and mixed ethnicity populations in the town.

The town also had the highest total number of stop and searches with 1,860.

The report was discussed at a meeting of the accountability and performance panel on July 8.

At the meeting, Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore said: “Stop and search is a very important policing tactic for keeping people safe. It enables police to find out whether people have drugs, weapons or other dangerous materials.”

Mr Passmore also said there was a narrowing between white and ethnic minority groups when it comes to ‘positive outcomes’ of stop and search tactics – meaning action is taken against those who are stopped and searched because they are found to be in possession of something dangerous.

Between 2021 and 2022, the proportion of positive outcomes was just under 35% for black people and almost 36% for white people.

Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Kearton said: “The vast majority of our stop and searches are intelligence-led.

“This intelligence can come from a number of different sources, and we are looking to improve by ensuring intelligence is accurate and well-informed.”

The ward in which black people were stopped and searched most disproportionately between 2021 and 2022 was Babergh, although the report points out that the total number of times this tactic was used here was relatively low.

There were also 349 strip searches carried out between April 2021 and March 2022.

Black and ethnic minority Suffolk residents underwent around 24% of these strip searches and white residents were subject to around 72%.