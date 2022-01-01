News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Driving ban for 81-year-old woman stopped on Christmas Eve

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Moore

Published: 6:30 AM January 1, 2022
Nigel Hensby appeared on video link from Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre at Suffolk Magi

Patricia Butler, 81, was stopped o - Credit: Gregg Brown

An 81-year-old woman has been disqualified from driving for 12 months after being stopped for drink driving on Christmas Eve.

Patricia Butler, from Thetford, pleaded guilty at Ipswich Magistrates Court after she was stopped by police on the B1106 at 10.50pm on December 24 in Fornham All Saints.

She was found to have 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit is 35. 

Appearing in court on Friday, December 31, the court heard an off-duty police officer contacted the control room at around 8.30pm on December 24, following a driver he believed to be under the influence of alcohol. 

From that information, police intercepted the Honda CRV driven by Mrs Butler, although Paul Brown, prosecutor, acknowledged that this was "some time later". 

He added that the defendant's alcohol level was in the lowest category. 

In mitigation, the 81-year-old apologised to the court and said she had never done it before. 

She was sentenced to a 12-month driving ban, which could be reduced by three months if she successfully completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course. 

She was also fined £64, with total surcharges and costs amounting to £205.

Ipswich Magistrates Court
Bury St Edmunds News

