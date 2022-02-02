News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police appeal after cat shot with airgun in Stratford St Mary

Timothy Bradford

Published: 3:54 PM February 2, 2022
Suffolk Police stock images. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk police are appealing for information about a cat which was shot with an airgun in Stratford St Mary - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A cat needed surgery after it was shot with an airgun in Stratford St Mary. 

Suffolk police are currently appealing for information about the incident, which happened on January 17. 

The cat needed surgery after it was shot in the leg in the Anchor Close area of the village.

It is currently recovering at home after the operation. 

If you have any information about this incident Suffolk police have asked that you contact them quoting crime reference number 37/6803/22. 

