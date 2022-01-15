News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Investigations ongoing to find suspect in attack on runner

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 11:45 AM January 15, 2022
The man was attacked in Mount Road in Bury St Edmunds

The man was attacked in Mount Road in Bury St Edmunds

A suspect in an attack that left a man with a facial wound that required hospital treatment has not yet been caught by police.

A 28-year-old man had been out running on the Moreton Hall estate in Bury St Edmunds at about 4.45pm on Monday, January 3, when he was involved in an altercation with a man walking a dog.

He attacked the victim by slashing him with unknown weapon, causing a laceration above his eye that needed treatment at hospital.

It happened in the Natterers Wood area, near Mount Road.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the suspect, who was unknown to the victim, "remains outstanding". 

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: “Investigations into the incident have progressed including house-to-house enquiries and the checking of CCTV footage but as yet no clear new lines of enquiry have been established.

"The investigation remains ongoing.”

The suspect is described as wearing a light blue hooded top, black jeans or jogging bottoms, black woollen gloves and a black snood wrapped over his mouth and nose.

He was about 5ft 10ins tall and the dog was described as like a black and white Staffordshire Bull Terrier.

Joggers have spoken of feeling worried running in the area following the attack.

Bury St Edmunds Mayor Peter Thompson does not believe there is a wider threat to the public

Bury St Edmunds Mayor Peter Thompson does not believe there is a wider threat to the public

Town Mayor Peter Thompson, who represents Moreton Hall on Suffolk County Council, said it should be treated as an isolated incident, adding "people can feel safe in the community".

"I still feel very safe on Moreton Hall," he said. "It's still one of the safest places in the country.

"There isn't anything to suggest the wider public is in any greater danger than they were a couple of weeks ago."

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/493/22.




