Suffolk police volunteer and her horse win national award

Timothy Bradford

Published: 2:27 PM November 23, 2021
Sarah Hills from Suffolk was awarded the British Horse Societies Unsung Hero award

Sarah Hills was awarded the British Horse Society's Unsung Hero award - Credit: British Horse Society

A Suffolk police volunteer and her horse have been given a national award.

Sarah Hills, who is a police support volunteer, and her horse Robbie have won the Unsung Hero award from the British Horse Society. 

She was presented with this award by Martin Clunes, better known as TVs Doc Martin, at Newbury Racecourse, where Robbie also won Equine Personality of the Year. 

Sarah says her award is down to her very special horse Robbie, also from Suffolk

Sarah says her award is down to her very special horse Robbie - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

“It was a fantastic event, a real joy,” said Sarah.

“As well as the presentations and a speech from HRH the Princess Royal we had a charity race day to follow too.”

Ms Hills, a keen rider, has been one of Suffolk police's mounted volunteers for the last seven years.

She has taken part in their "Eyes and Ears" scheme, which encourages rural people to report crime in their areas, and the national "Ready2Help" campaign which raises awareness about volunteering opportunities with the police. 

Attending the ceremony with her  mother, Lesley, and daughter, Chloe, Sarah is in no doubt that her award was thanks to her very special horse.

She said “We work as a team and Robbie has been at the forefront of both my police volunteer role and a positive influence in my personal life.

"He has attended my wedding, my children’s christening day and also Hallowe’en pretending to be a skeleton.

"This partnership has enabled me to achieve so much more both professionally and personally. Robbie is special not only to me and my family but to all his fans."

Ms Hills added: “We are often out and about in the community to engage with people as part of the rural policing strategy and during lockdown we wanted to present a friendly face to people who felt a little isolated along with positively providing a presence in the community.

“I am really proud to receive this award and, as Robbie’s voice, I know he would be, too, having clip-clopped thousands of miles over the years for good causes and supporting our community.”

Suffolk Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore said: "Well done and congratulations to Sarah and Robbie.

"They thoroughly deserve this award and I am pleased to see Sarah’s commitment and enthusiasm to her community recognised nationally."

