Suffolk barrister responds after lord chief justice comments over strike

A Suffolk QC is among dozens of criminal barristers who have signed a letter objecting to the lord chief justice's comments over strike action.

In the open letter to Lord Burnett of Maldon, printed in The Times newspaper, more than 70 criminal lawyers reacted to a message sent by the lord chief justice to crown court judges on Wednesday.

Lord Burnett told judges that barristers should be referred to regulators for possible misconduct charges if they did not turn up for court because of the strike, which will begin on Monday.

Members of the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) voted last weekend to launch the strike for three days a week over the next month.

The boycott of appearing in new cases is over a dispute around pay for criminal legal aid work - and is expected to exacerbate the case backlog at Ipswich Crown Court and around the country.

Barristers are expected to form picket lines outside the Old Bailey in London on Monday, and other demonstrations are planned at crown courts in Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Bristol and Cardiff.

Cases have been listed as normal at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, with all five courts in operation.

Simon Spence QC signed the open letter to the lord chief justice - Credit: copyright ARCHANT 2017

Simon Spence QC, who lives in Suffolk and was on the prosecution team in the case of Suffolk Strangler Steve Wright, is among the criminal barristers to have signed the letter to Lord Burnett.

The letter read: "The guidance is being read by many of us who prosecute and defend as an attempt to intimidate us.

"We are concerned that the independent office of the lord chief justice risks being seen as doing the job of a partisan enforcer for a government whose degrading of the justice system has been draining it of the very professionals on which it relies: barristers to prosecute, defend and provide judges.

"Our action is about protecting these professionals, and the lord chief justice clearly cares about them, but his warning may have the effect of condemning the courts to a painful asphyxiation rather than providing the oxygen that we all, judges, barristers and those unwillingly caught up in the system, so urgently need."

Cases have been listed as normal at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Mr Spence added on Twitter: "Proud to be a signatory to this letter. I have huge respect for the lord chief justice but this is massively misjudged on his part. Trying to bully us into attending court will harden attitudes, not scare us off."

In a statement, the Bar Standards Board (BSB) said: "Barristers who deliberately fail to attend a hearing at which they are due to represent a client may face regulatory action.

"In deciding whether to take action, the BSB will consider all the circumstances, but will have particular regard to any harm caused by the barrister’s actions."

Speaking following the announcement of the strike action, James Cartlidge, justice minister and MP for South Suffolk, said he was "disappointed" with the CBA's decision.

He added: "We encourage the Criminal Bar Association to work with us, rather than escalate to unnecessary strike action, as it will only serve to harm victims as they are forced to wait longer for justice.”