Armed police called to reports of man holding 'explosive device'

Armed police were called to an incident in Leiston - Credit: Archant/Google Maps

Armed police were called to reports of man holding an "explosive device" outside a home in Leiston.

Officers were called to the incident in Foxglove End just before 11.30am yesterday (September 14).

A spokesman for Suffolk police said it was reported to them that the man was outside a property and was making threats that he had an explosive device.

The spokesman added: "The male had left the property so officers began a search for him.

"He was located and arrested later that afternoon in Aldeburgh Road in the town."

The man was arrested on suspicion of causing violence to secure entry to a property and on suspicion of affray.

He was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning where he currently remains.

The spokesman confirmed that no one was hurt in the incident and that a device was recovered by it posed no threat to the public.



