Second arrest made in murder probe

Johnny Amos

Published: 4:32 PM October 19, 2022
A second person has been arrested as a murder investigation continues

Police have arrested a second person as investigations into a murder in Leiston continue. 

Officers were called by the ambulance service at about 8.50pm on Monday after reports of a man being stabbed at an address in Old School Close. 

The victim - believed to be a 41-year-old man - was taken to Ipswich Hospital by ambulance in a critical condition where he later died.

Police were called by the ambulance service on Monday

A 29-year-old man from Leiston was arrested near to the scene, initially on suspicion of attempted murder.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment under police guard and was then subsequently further arrested on suspicion of murder.

Officers then transferred him to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. 

Following an initial superintendent’s extension allowing detectives a further 12 hours to detain him, officers have today applied for a warrant of further detention at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court granting them an additional 36 hours to question him, expiring in the early hours of Friday, October 21.

A spokesman for Suffolk police has since confirmed that a 41-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder this morning. 

She has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. 

Detectives are continuing to treat this as an isolated incident and understand that the victim and suspects were known to each other.

A number of police scenes remain in place in Old School Close.

Community leaders said they were "disturbed" to hear about the incident. 

A number of police scenes remain in place in Leiston

John Last chairman of Leiston Town Council said: "I was very disturbed to hear of such an incident in Leiston today.

"I am very saddened to hear of the outcome. 

"We are very much thinking of the family of the man at the moment."

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact East CID at Lowestoft Police Station on 101, quoting reference CAD 402 of October 17.

