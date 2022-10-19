Second arrest made in murder probe
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Police have arrested a second person as investigations into a murder in Leiston continue.
Officers were called by the ambulance service at about 8.50pm on Monday after reports of a man being stabbed at an address in Old School Close.
The victim - believed to be a 41-year-old man - was taken to Ipswich Hospital by ambulance in a critical condition where he later died.
A 29-year-old man from Leiston was arrested near to the scene, initially on suspicion of attempted murder.
He was taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment under police guard and was then subsequently further arrested on suspicion of murder.
Officers then transferred him to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
Following an initial superintendent’s extension allowing detectives a further 12 hours to detain him, officers have today applied for a warrant of further detention at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court granting them an additional 36 hours to question him, expiring in the early hours of Friday, October 21.
A spokesman for Suffolk police has since confirmed that a 41-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder this morning.
She has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
Most Read
- 1 Matchday Recap: How Town's 1-0 loss at Cambridge unfolded
- 2 Body of man found after swimmer reported missing at sea
- 3 Man arrested on suspicion of murder after stabbing in east Suffolk town
- 4 First Class is back for 2022! Suffolk's schools celebrate new faces
- 5 Suffolk bakery's 'special night' after scooping prestigious national award
- 6 Inquest concludes 'vibrant' mum who went missing died from hypothermia
- 7 Suffolk to enjoy 'unusual' warm spell next week, with highs of 19C
- 8 Stu says: Six observations following Trophy defeat at Cambridge
- 9 'It won't be moved' - Bracknell owner on FA Cup clash with Town
- 10 Footbridge at Suffolk beauty spot officially reopens after years of closure
Detectives are continuing to treat this as an isolated incident and understand that the victim and suspects were known to each other.
A number of police scenes remain in place in Old School Close.
Community leaders said they were "disturbed" to hear about the incident.
John Last chairman of Leiston Town Council said: "I was very disturbed to hear of such an incident in Leiston today.
"I am very saddened to hear of the outcome.
"We are very much thinking of the family of the man at the moment."
Anyone who has any information is asked to contact East CID at Lowestoft Police Station on 101, quoting reference CAD 402 of October 17.