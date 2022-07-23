Trailer stolen during early hours seen driving on A14

A trailer was stolen and was last seen heading towards the A14 - Credit: Suffolk citizens in policing

Police are appealing after a trailer was stolen during the early hours of the morning.

The trailer was stolen at about 2.30am today (July 23) and was last seen heading towards the A14 at Mendlesham.

A trailer matching this photo was stolen at approximately 02:30 this morning, last seen heading towards A140/A14 #Mendlesham. It was seen attached to a Mercedes white cab. Any sightings of similar vehicles around that time, contact #SuffolkPolice on 101 quoting 37/46876/22 pic.twitter.com/qoPJJiVKMK — Suffolk Citizens in Policing (@SPVolunteers) July 23, 2022

Anyone who has any information or who thinks they saw the vehicle at around the time stated is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the incident number 37/46876/22."