Trailer stolen during early hours seen driving on A14

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 4:50 PM July 23, 2022
A trailer was stolen and was last seen heading towards the A14

A trailer was stolen and was last seen heading towards the A14 - Credit: Suffolk citizens in policing

Police are appealing after a trailer was stolen during the early hours of the morning. 

The trailer was stolen at about 2.30am today (July 23) and was last seen heading towards the A14 at Mendlesham.

In a tweet Suffolk citizens in policing said: "A trailer matching this photo was stolen at approximately 2.30am this morning, last seen heading towards A140/A14 at Mendlesham.

"It was seen attached to a Mercedes white cab."

Anyone who has any information or who thinks they saw the vehicle at around the time stated is being asked to contact Suffolk police quoting the incident number 37/46876/22."

