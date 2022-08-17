Police treating huge north Suffolk field fire as arson

Firefighters shared a picture of the blaze on social media - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

A huge field fire in north Suffolk is being treated as a suspected arson, police have confirmed.

A number of crews from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to land off Stuston Lane in Stuston, near Diss, just before 11pm on Tuesday.

Crews from Diss, Halesworth, Stradbroke, Eye, Ixworth and Debenham fire stations attended the scene.

Pictures taken in the early hours of Wednesday showed a huge stack still ablaze.

Officers at Suffolk police are now treating the blaze as an arson.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or saw suspicious activity in the area around the times stated, to come forward.

"Police are particularly interested in tracing a male who was seen with a push bike in the area around the time of the incident who may be able to assist with enquiries."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halesworth Neighbourhood Response Team at Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/52740/22